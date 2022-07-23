India's scam central: Rural villages see surge in cybercrimes

India has seen a surge in cybercrimes amid improved Internet connectivity and increased unemployment exacerbated by the Covid-19 pandemic.
Cybercrimes in recent years have moved beyond urban areas to rural parts where avenues for employment are limited.
The Straits Times travelled to villages in the interiors of central and eastern India to look at the growing problem.
India's rural youth susceptible to scammers' recruitment
In the agricultural fields surrounding Thalpos village in India's central state of Bihar, a lucrative business had emerged.
Young men were often seen gathered under trees in the fields or in sheds made for groundwater wells for hours on end, busy on their mobile phones and laptops.
They appeared to be earning extra money freelancing as telemarketers.
Instead, they were allegedly cogs in the wheel of a well thought out but not particularly sophisticated cyber crime racket.
Things came to a head on Feb 11 for one group when around 50 policemen, acting on a tip-off from a local informant, surrounded the young men in a field and arrested 31 of them.
The group was responsible for cybercrimes worth 50 million rupees (S$872,000) to 60 million rupees in the six months before the arrests, investigating officer inspector Sanjay Kumar told The Straits Times. He said there were 100 known victims.
Cleaning up India's 'phishing hub' with enforcement and education
Shubham Wadavkar received a suspicious WhatsApp message one evening in late June. The sender threatened to cut off his power supply in just a few hours because of pending payments.
The sender, who claimed to be a representative of his electricity firm, even included a phone number for Mr Wadavkar to get in touch with to clear his dues.
The 28-year-old photographer in Mumbai promptly identified it as a phishing scam. It was easy - he lives in a rented flat and the electricity connection he uses is not under his name but his landlord's. The scammers had hit a wall.
Aiming to alert others with details of the scam on social media, he called back to find out if the sender even knew the location of the connection or his name.
"The person was evasive and just kept saying I must pay up or they will cut my connection," Mr Wadavkar told The Straits Times.
The phishing of naive phone users has emerged as the hot trick this summer in India.
