India's scam central: Rural villages see surge in cybercrimes

Shubham Wadavkar received a suspicious WhatsApp message one evening in late June. The sender threatened to cut off his power supply in just a few hours because of pending payments.

The sender, who claimed to be a representative of his electricity firm, even included a phone number for Mr Wadavkar to get in touch with to clear his dues.

The 28-year-old photographer in Mumbai promptly identified it as a phishing scam. It was easy - he lives in a rented flat and the electricity connection he uses is not under his name but his landlord's. The scammers had hit a wall.

Aiming to alert others with details of the scam on social media, he called back to find out if the sender even knew the location of the connection or his name.

"The person was evasive and just kept saying I must pay up or they will cut my connection," Mr Wadavkar told The Straits Times.

The phishing of naive phone users has emerged as the hot trick this summer in India.

READ MORE HERE

5 types of scams plaguing Asia