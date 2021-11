NEW DELHI - India five years ago removed 86 per cent of its banknotes in circulation, in a radical measure to "break the grip of corruption and black money".

The government had also said then that the Nov 8, 2016, move to abolish all 500 and 1,000 rupee notes (S$9 to S$18 in today's value) would help weed out counterfeit currency and clamp down on terrorist financing.