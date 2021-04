NEW DELHI - As the Indian capital struggles with a shortage of medical resources that has left people navigating an overstretched health system amid a Covid-19 peak, some of its poorest inhabitants are desperately trying to escape what has become an urban nightmare.

Mr Athar Niyazi, 28, has been going to the New Delhi railway station every day this week, desperate to get a train ticket to go home to his parents in Sitamarhi in Bihar state after the factory where he works shut down temporarily.