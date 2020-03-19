India's PM Modi orders one-day nationwide coronavirus curfew

NEW DELHI (AFP) - India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday (March 19) ordered the country's 1.3 billion population to follow a one-day curfew to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

Mr Modi said in an address to the nation that the curfew would be on Sunday from 7am to 9pm to test the giant country's ability to take tough measures against what he called a growing crisis.

The measure would be "in the interest of the country to follow and prepare us for future challenges." India has reported 173 positive virus cases and four deaths.