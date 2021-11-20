India's opposition to phasing out coal supported at home

India has received international flak for leading the charge by a clutch of coal-reliant countries, including China and Iran, to dilute a proposed pledge to phase out the fossil fuel at the COP26 summit.

However, the altered position to "phase down" coal's usage has been supported domestically, given the iniquitous approach to target coal alone rather than phase out all fossil fuels, including oil and gas which mainly powers developed economies.

"Is everybody taking the same level of risk that we are willing to take by phasing out coal? That was the question," said Mr Nandikesh Sivalingam, director of the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air. "What comes out of COP26 needs to be balanced and just for all countries, not just a few."

Despite an enthusiastic push for renewables, coal still accounts for more than half of India's energy usage. Between 2000 and 2019, coal demand nearly tripled and coal powers 70 per cent of India's power grid.

Defending the country's pro-coal stance, officials have countered that consumption of coal will go up in absolute terms as India will have to rely on it for development needs.

Mr Samrat Sengupta, programme director of climate change and renewable energy at the Centre for Science and Environment, said coal will remain central to India's energy mix at least until 2050.

This is because renewable energy sources are variable, which means they produce energy intermittently, such as only when the sun shines. "We need a buffer in between to stabilise power generation because our demand is far more stable than generation from renewables," Mr Sengupta said.

Lack of financial commitment from developed countries to help developing nations move away from coal has been cited as another reason to oppose a phase-out. "Because there was no commitment to support the transition, India decided to pull the plug," he added.

Media commentary even suggested that India had proposed an equity-based phase-out of coal with richer countries doing this earlier, followed by developing nations, but this was not accepted.

India also opposed phasing out fossil fuel subsidies as they provide much-needed social security and support. It provides subsidised cooking gas to poor households so they can stop burning biomass, lowering indoor air pollution.

India's coal industry, one of the world's largest, supports the livelihoods of at least 15 million to 20 million people, according to Dr Rohit Chandra, an energy policy researcher. This has allowed coal to develop "deep institutional roots", something he has argued will be hard to wean India from.

INDIA ANNUAL CO2 EMISSIONS (2020)

7.02% Global share 1.77 Tonnes per capita SOURCE: WORLDOMETER

But India is aware it has to reduce its dependence on coal and eventually phase it out, more so as financing for new coal-based projects turns more elusive and solar power becomes cheaper to produce.

A study last month by the Council on Energy, Environment and Water suggested that to achieve its net zero goal by 2070, India's usage of coal would need to peak by 2040 and drop by 99 per cent between 2040 and 2060.

Mr Sivalingam said India should phase out the fuel as early as possible to eradicate its enormous cost on public health from air pollution and ecological damage caused by mining.

"The environment in India, its people and their plight doesn't appear at all anywhere," he added. "It is in our interest and our responsibility to ensure that if we have better alternatives, we phase out coal much faster rather than waiting for some other country to do so."