India's new climate change goals prompt discussion on whether it is doing enough

NEW DELHI - India has pledged higher targets on climate but the new goals, which omit a specific target for renewable energy, have prompted a debate on whether the world's fourth biggest emitter of carbon dioxide is doing enough to fight global warming.

According to its updated Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) announced last week, the country has committed to reducing its emissions intensity - the volume of emissions per unit of gross domestic product (GDP) - by 45 per cent by 2030 from its 2005 level.

It has also set a target of 50 per cent cumulative electric power installed capacity from non-fossil fuels by 2030.

Installed capacity refers to the maximum output of electricity that a power generating system can produce under ideal conditions.

These are higher goals compared with the 2015 NDC ones that had pledged a 33-35 per cent reduction in emissions intensity by 2030, and 40 per cent electric power installed capacity from non-fossil fuel by the same year.

The new NDC targets will be submitted to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change ahead of the Conference of Parties (COP) climate summit in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt, in November.

These new goals have been welcomed by experts, especially at a time when the Indian economy is recovering from losses inflicted by the pandemic and the world is seeing less action on climate change.

India is the fourth biggest emitter of carbon dioxide after China, the United States and the European Union.

However, the absence of a specific target for renewable energy has been seen as a climbdown from the five pledges made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at COP26 in Glasgow last year.

He had announced that 50 per cent of India's energy requirement would be met by renewable energy by 2030.

This was seen as ambiguous and even impossible given the vast portfolio of energy needs, including cooking fuel.

The NDC goal narrows the target down to installed electricity capacity. But it also says this goal is now going to be met by non-fossil fuel, which includes hydropower and nuclear, and not just renewables such as wind or solar.

Mr Nandikesh Sivalingam, director at the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air, said India should have included a specific renewables target.

"Not having one is disappointing given that India has been doing well in the renewables space," he told The Straits Times.

The 2015 NDC targets had included a 175-gigawatt (GW) target for renewables by 2022.

India had an estimated 40 per cent installed capacity from non-fossil sources (with 22 per cent of generation) as at June 2022.

This is expected to increase to 62 per cent by 2030 to provide 40 per cent generation, according to the Central Electricity Authority.

"This new NDC goal is pretty much business as usual and not big enough in the context of 2030," added Mr Sivalingam, noting that the target also leaves room for a parallel expansion of fossil fuel capacity.