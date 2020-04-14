India's nationwide lockdown extended until May 3, PM Modi says

NEW DELHI (AFP, REUTERS) - India's nationwide lockdown, the biggest imposed in the world over the coronavirus pandemic, will be extended until at least May 3, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday (April 14) as the number of  cases crossed 10,000 despite a three-week shutdown

The current three-week-old lockdown of the nation of 1.3 billion people had been scheduled to end at midnight Tuesday.

Modi, in an address on national television, said the challenge was to stop the virus from spreading to new parts of the country. 

"From the economic angle, we have paid a big price," Modi said. "But the lives of the people of India are far more valuable."

“Till May 3, every Indian will have to stay in lockdown. I request all Indians that we stop the coronavirus from spreading to other areas,” he said.

Modi spoke as the number of people infected with coronavirus reached 10,363, according to government data on Tuesday, of whom 339 have died. 

 

