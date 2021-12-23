India's Modi calls meeting of state chiefs on fighting Omicron variant

While more than half of India's adult population is fully vaccinated, hundreds of millions are still at risk.
NEW DELHI (REUTERS) - Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to hold discussions with state chiefs on Thursday (Dec 23) on containing the possible surge of Omicron cases ahead of the festive season, as gatherings in public spaces and markets gain momentum.

India has recorded 236 Omicron coronavirus cases across 16 states over the last 24 hours, the federal Health Ministry said, more than double from last week.

Doctors warn that if an Omicron-fuelled third wave of infections hits the country, medical facilities could be overrun very quickly.

Mr Modi's government came under scathing criticism during the summer, when India's health system was overwhelmed by a deadly second wave that killed tens of thousands of people.

Residents in the capital New Delhi scrambled for beds as oxygen supplies ran out and ambulances fell short and morgues ran out of space.

This week, the authorities in New Delhi announced a partial ban on public celebrations for Christmas and New Year's Eve in a bid to prevent overcrowding.

A senior police official in Delhi said about 300 to 350 officers had been deployed to enforce Covid-19 protocols, mainly to crack down on crowds in marketplaces, where shoppers have been thronging without masks.

"We have briefed our men on the ground to step up enforcement," said deputy commissioner of police for the New Delhi district Deepak Yadav.

Other states are also urging people to follow social distancing norms.

Earlier this week, the health department in the southern state of Karnataka - among five states reporting the highest number of Omicron cases - barred churches from using roads or public places to accommodate people during mass or for other celebrations.

