India's Hindu hardliners jump on Kashmir blockbuster

NEW DELHI (AFP) - Indian Hindu hardliners have jumped on an explosive new film endorsed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the mass flight of Hindus from Kashmir 30 years ago to stir up hatred against minority Muslims.

"The Kashmir Files" is the latest Bollywood offering - more famous for its song-and-dance love stories - to tackle themes close to the political agenda of Mr Modi's Hindu nationalist government, critics say.

Released last month and already one of the country's highest-grossing films this year, it depicts in harrowing detail how several hundred thousand Hindus fled Muslim militants in Indian-administered Kashmir in 1989-90.

Authorities have made entrance to the film tax-free in many states, with police and others given time off to go watch.

Numerous videos shared on social media and verified as genuine by AFP have shown people in cinemas calling for revenge and for Muslims to be killed.

One clip shows Swami Jeetendranand, a Hindu monk, leading a crowd in nationalist and anti-Muslim chants.

"We think that we are safe, but we are safe as long as they don't attack us," he rails.

"(Muslims) are not only dangerous to India but to the whole world."

Fact or fiction?

Muslim-majority Kashmir, split between India and Pakistan since 1947, has a bloody past.

Three decades of insurgency - with Pakistan's backing, according to New Delhi - and a heavy-handed response by the Indian military have killed tens of thousands of people, mostly Muslims.

Around 200,000 Kashmiri Hindus - known as Pandits - fled after the violence began in the late 1980s. Up to 219 may have been killed, according to official figures.

Redressing this "genocide" and "exodus", as right-wing Hindu groups call it - likening it to the Holocaust - has long been a central theme of Mr Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party.

In 2019, his administration - often accused of marginalising and vilifying India's 200 million Muslims - revoked the region's partial autonomy and imposed a vice-like security blanket.