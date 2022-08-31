India's economy grows at fastest pace in a year

India's GDProse 13.5 per cent in the April-June period from a year ago. PHOTO: AFP
Updated
Published
32 min ago

NEW DELHI (BLOOMBERG) - India's economy expanded at the quickest pace in a year, boosting the central bank's scope to focus on fighting inflation.

Gross domestic product rose 13.5 per cent in the April-June period from a year ago, data released by the Statistics Ministry on Wednesday (Aug 31) showed. That compared with a 15.3 per cent median estimate in a Bloomberg survey.

While India remains the world's fastest-growing economy, the pace of growth is seen moderating going forward due to global recession fears and rising borrowing costs.

The central bank has raised the benchmark policy rate by 140 basis points in three rates moves since May and has vowed to do more to bring inflation under its 6 per cent target ceiling.

More On This Topic
India works to avoid panic over rice with targeted export curb
India raises interest rates for third time to tame inflation

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top