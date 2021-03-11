India's drug regulator panel eases use condition for home-grown Covid-19 vaccine

BENGALURU (REUTERS) - An expert panel of India's drug regulator has recommended relaxing norms for the use of a government-backed coronavirus vaccine after it was found to be highly effective in a late-stage trial, the regulator said on its website on Thursday (March 11).

"After detailed deliberation, the committee recommended for omission of the condition of the use of the vaccine in clinical trial mode," the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation said.

"However, the vaccine should be continued to be used under restricted use in emergency situation conditions."

Bharat Biotech's vaccine showed an 81 per cent efficacy in preventing symptomatic Covid-19 in an interim analysis of a late-stage trial in India, it said last week.