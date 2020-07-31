India's coronavirus cases rise by a daily record of 55,078

A health worker checks the body temperature of a man in Chennai on July 30, 2020.
Published
49 min ago

BANGALORE (REUTERS) - India reported another record surge in daily Covid-19 cases on Friday (July 31), taking the total to 1.64 million, as the government further eases virus curbs in a bid to resuscitate the economy, while also trying to increase testing.

Infections jumped by 55,078 in the past 24 hours, while the death toll rose by 779 to 35,747, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on its website.

The ministry also said it aimed to raise the country's capacity to one million coronavirus tests per day in the medium term, from a record 600,000 on Friday.

The federal government this week announced the reopening of yoga institutes and gymnasiums, and removed restrictions on the movement of people and goods.

 

