India’s competition watchdog orders probe into IndiGo after mass flight cancellations

NEW DELHI - India’s competition regulator has ordered an investigation into IndiGo after the airline’s widespread flight cancellations in December 2025 rattled the country’s air travel sector, an order published on the regulator’s website showed on Feb 4.

Indigo cancelled about 4,500 flights in the first weeks of December 2025, stranding tens of thousands of passengers nationwide and highlighting concerns over limited competition in the world’s fastest-growing aviation market.

In January, India’s aviation regulator fined the country’s largest airline a record US$2.45 million (S$3.17 million), issued warnings to senior executives and directed the airline to remove the head of its operations control from his duties.

A probe by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) found several deficiencies at the airline after stricter pilot rest and duty rules came into effect in 2025.

The order, published by the antitrust watchdog on Feb 4, followed complaints alleging antitrust violations by the budget airline.

The regulator said that one of the complaints accused IndiGo of cancelling hundreds of flights that caused heavy surge in prices as well as huge inconvenience to passengers. REUTERS