A demonstrators waves an Indian national flag at a protest site ahead of a planned march by supporters of India's Cockroach Janta Party on July 20. PHOTO: REUTERS

NEW DELHI – Hundreds of supporters of India’s youth-led “cockroach” movement gathered in the capital New Delhi on July 20 to march on parliament, seeking the resignation of the education minister despite police denying permission for the protest.

The months-old movement and the planned protest is seen as the biggest public challenge to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his third term in office, garnering millions of supporters on social media and mobilising support on ground .

The movement has been galvanised since police forcibly moved hunger-striking activist Sonam Wangchuk to hospital on July 18 , with thousands of supporters arriving through the night at the protest site of Jantar Mantar in the heart of New Delhi for the march on the opening day of Parliament’s monsoon session.

Scores of police and paramilitary security personnel were also deployed at the heavily barricaded site, threatening a stand-off a few kilometres from Parliament if the protesters sought to go ahead with their march.

“Quit, quit,” the protesters chanted. “Dharmendra Pradhan, quit”, “Narendra Modi, quit”, they chanted in Hindi, referring to the education minister as well as the p rime minister .

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) movement began after national medical school entrance test papers were leaked in May, affecting more than 2 million students as it forced them to write the test a second time.

“All these leaders in power are illiterate, and I am here to protest because we do not want question papers to leak,” said Adi Nathan, 21, a student from Meerut city, about 100km from the capital. “This should come to an end.”

Mohammed Tabrez, 22, a student preparing for competitive examinations that allow students admission into professional courses or jobs, said he had come from Amroha in Uttar Pradesh state, about 165km away.

“We want this corruption to end,” he said. “We want all the frauds in paper leaks, in competitive examinations to end and this is the reason I have come here.”

Activist sets terms to end his fast

The CJP initially drew support largely online, amassing 22 million followers on Instagram within days, before broadening its appeal and drawing the support of some opposition parties.

In June 2026, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke and his supporters began a sit-in seeking the resignation of Pradhan. They were joined by Wangchuk on June 28 who launched an indefinite hunger strike at the site.

In a handwritten note from hospital posted on his X account on July 20 , Wangchuk said he would end his fast if the government takes accountability for recent failures in the education system and for paper leaks, or if CJP protesters are allowed to reach Parliament and have lawmakers assure them that the issues would be taken up in the chambers.

He said he would also end the fast if lawmakers and leaders of various parties meet him in hospital and give him the same assurances since his health does not allow him to march on parliament.

The rise of the CJP reflects frustrations among young Indians over issues like high youth unemployment and frequent examination paper leaks, analysts say.

Unemployment in 2025 stood at 3.1 per cent among those aged 15 and above, government data shows. Youth unemployment, however, for individuals aged 15 to 29 was measurably higher at 9.9 per cent, and even more pronounced in urban areas, at 13.6 per cent, versus 8.3 per cent in rural regions. REUTERS