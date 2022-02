Discontent is brewing in the narrow shop-lined lanes leading up to the Ram temple that is under construction in the city of Ayodhya, which is nearly 10 hours away by road from India's capital New Delhi.

The move to widen the approach to the temple to the Hindu deity, Lord Ram, has divided shopkeepers in the town in the state of Uttar Pradesh, which is in the throes of a multi-phase election in which caste, religion and local issues and candidates have blended, as usual, for a complex mix.