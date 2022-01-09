Indians arrested for Covid-19 rule-breaking puppy party

Social media footage showed a crowd of people dancing in front of an ornate stage during a party for Abby the Indian Spitz in Ahmedabad. PHOTOS: SCREENGRAB FROM KSHATRIYADILIP/TWITTER
Updated
Published
1 hour ago

AHMEDABAD, INDIA (AFP) - Every dog must have its day, but one young pup in India landed her human companions in hot water after police raided a Covid-19 rule-breaking party staged for the coddled canine.

The lavish second birthday celebration cost 700,000 rupees (S$12,774), according to police, with an elaborate birthday cake and giant photo cutouts of Abby, an Indian Spitz and the soiree's guest of honour.

Social media footage showed a crowd of people dancing in front of an ornate stage at Friday's (Jan 7) party, held in the western city of Ahmedabad, with their defiance of local social distancing rules eventually attracting the law's attention.

"We got information about a big party going on, so we raided the venue," police inspector V.D. Zala told AFP.

"As per Covid protocol, it is necessary to take permission before organising a party. The organisers are responsible for ensuring social distancing among guests."

Three men were arrested for their role in staging the event. The trio were later released on bail.

India recorded nearly 160,000 Covid cases overnight, up nearly six-fold from a week earlier, in an infection surge driven by the fast-spreading Omicron variant of the virus.

Local officials have watched the sharply rising case numbers with alarm and some of India's biggest urban centres have moved to reimpose movement restrictions.

More On This Topic
Restrictions imposed in several states in India as Covid-19 cases rise
India's new Covid-19 cases hit seven-month high as court allows Hindu festival
Related Stories
S. African study of Omicron points to end of acute pandemic phase
The mutating virus and its message to mankind
Studies suggest why Omicron is less severe: It spares the lungs
Omicron risk remains 'very high'; variant has growth advantage over Delta: WHO
S'pore must expect new wave of cases in coming days due to Omicron: Lawrence Wong
More contagious, less severe: What we know about Omicron
How can you get your child vaccinated against Covid-19? Here's what you need to know
Omicron may double risk of getting infected on planes
What are the unique symptoms of Omicron?
Coronavirus can persist for months after traversing entire body

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.