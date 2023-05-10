Indian villages in north-eastern Manipur state burnt to ashes in ethnic violence

HEIROKLIAN, India – The road to Heiroklian is smooth and freshly laid, with a sign proclaiming it part of an Indian government development initiative. But ethnic violence has reduced the village itself to little more than smouldering ashes.

Mr Sanatomba picked through the ruins of his sister’s home in the north-eastern state of Manipur, trying to salvage anything of value, but could only recover a traditional stool.

“This used to be my sister’s kitchen,” the 20-year-old says.

“That was her room and she kept her TV there, the fridge there, the almirah (cupboard) for clothes there. But now everything she shared with her husband, four children and other family members is gone forever.”

More than 50 people have been killed in the hilly border region in clashes between the majority Meitei people, who are mostly Hindus, and the mainly Christian Kuki tribe.

Thousands of troops have been deployed to restore order, while around 23,000 residents have fled their homes for the safety of ad-hoc army-run camps for the displaced.

Mr Sanatomba’s sibling is among them. They are Kuki, and he is sure she and her family will never be able to return.

“She told me to come here and look for anything I can find,” he says, his hands and feet covered in black soot.

The rest of the village suffered a similar fate, its three settlements littered with broken doors, burnt-down water tanks, and forced-open metal trunks.

The towering village church, a school building, and even a jackfruit tree were set on fire by the attackers.

The raiders stole residents’ cattle and poultry, Mr Sanatomba said.

“Those animals they couldn’t take alive, they killed and took away as meat.

“I am afraid of Meitei people.”