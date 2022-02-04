Indian village banks on tree mortgages in bid to go carbon-neutral

WAYANAD DISTRICT, India (THOMSON REUTERS FOUNDATION) - P. K. Madhavan stood proudly next to a young, sturdy mahogany tree, one of a hundred he planted three years ago on his farm in Wayanad district in the southern Indian state of Kerala.

Madhavan's two acres of land in Meenangadi village used to be lush with cash crops - coffee, black pepper and betel nut - but two decades of drought and unseasonally heavy rain have decimated his yields.

Now the mahogany plantation is one of his only reliable sources of income, earning him up to 5,000 rupees (S$90) a year - and all he has to do is keep the trees standing.

The 84-year-old farmer is being paid to plant and protect trees through a "tree banking" scheme, the project at the heart of Meenangadi's campaign to become India's first carbon-neutral village by 2025.

Madhavan got his saplings for free from Meenangadi's panchayat, or village council, which will lend him 50 rupees per tree for every year he does not cut it down until 2031.

At that point, the loan is written off and he can do what he likes with the trees, including felling them to sell for timber.

"Every morning, I spend some time looking after these trees.

I am really happy to say that except for three (which died naturally), all are steadfastly growing," Madhavan told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

"Sooner or later, my land will become a small forest filled with infinite greenery."

Over the past decade, Kerala's farmers have faced an ailing business struggling with rising temperatures and erratic rains, while deforestation has caused soil degradation, making their land more vulnerable to flooding and mudslides.

Wayanad district is suffering more than most, with the Kerala State Action Plan on Climate Change naming it as one of the state's four hotspots.

Tree-planting initiatives are taking root worldwide as governments and corporations look for ways to cut planet-warming emissions, and fight pollution and land degradation - or simply to earn credits to offset their carbon emissions.

But many projects fail when they rely on locals with little time or money to look after newly planted trees.