India’s top court hands bitterly disputed Ayodhya site to Hindus

NEW DELHI (BLOOMBERG) - India’s top court handed Hindus complete ownership of the controversial plot of land in the northern city of Ayodhya, an order that may deepen religious polarisation in the South Asian country.

In an unanimous verdict, the Supreme Court’s five-judge panel ruled the land where the 16th century mosque was razed in 1992 originally belonged to Hindus and will be handed to a trust which will be managed by the government for now.

Hindu groups believe the site is the revered birthplace of the god Ram.

Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi, who heads the panel, read out the verdict to a packed courtroom on Saturday (Nov 9).

Muslims will be given an alternate site for construction of a mosque, the court ruled.

Security was tightened across India as court to read its landmark verdict on the centuries-old religious dispute that remains at the heart of India’s most politically divisive row.

At stake is control over 2.77 acres – the size of two football fields – where the razing of a 16th-century mosque by a Hindu mob sparked riots that killed 2,000 people, mostly Muslims.

The event laid the groundwork for the formation of the country’s Hindu-nationalist government six years later.

The verdict will test secular India’s ability to deal with the sensitive case at a time when Hindu hardliners are feeling increasingly empowered.

The promise to build a grand temple at the Ayodhya site was a key part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Hindu nationalist agenda that risks fueling social divisions in the country, which has a history of religious riots.

“This Supreme Court verdict is more of an assertion of majoritarian sentiments than based on facts, reasons or even adherence of secular value of the constitution,” said Ashok Swain, professor at the Department of Peace and Conflict Research at Uppsala University in Sweden.

“It will push India’s 200 million Muslims to margin further. They have been politically and socially marginalized for the last five years, this verdict has made them legally marginalised.”

Federal and local governments deployed extra police in Ayodhya, in the state of Uttar Pradesh, while schools have been closed and restrictions put in place in the capital New Delhi, as well as other states including Rajasthan and Maharashtra.

It’s a significant verdict for Modi and his ability to deliver for his base, said Akhil Bery, South Asia analyst at risk consultancy Eurasia Group. “It could be a test of India’s ability to clamp down on violence and not allow this to spiral out of control. It would reflect negatively on Modi if empowered citizens used this as an excuse to enact violent measures.”

On Oct 16 the court concluded hearing 40 days of arguments on a series of appeals against the 2010 High Court verdict that gave the Sunni Waqf Board one-third of the land and split up the rest between two Hindu groups – Nirmohi Akhara, a group of Hindu ascetics and Ram Lalla Virajman, the presiding infant deity.

The Supreme Court’s earlier attempt for an out-of-court settlement through mediation failed.

Muslim organisations claim the land based on the existence of the mosque since 1528.

Hindu groups argue the Babri Masjid was built on the site of an earlier temple.

Some legal claims date back to 1950, shortly after idols of Hindu deities appeared inside the mosque.

Over the next four decades both sides went to court over the control of the site and the right to offer prayers there.

The Bharatiya Janata Party used the temple issue to gain support among Hindus, increasing its vote share from two members of parliament in 1984 to winning 120 seats at the 1991 election and leading a coalition government in 1998.

Hindus account for 79.8 per cent of the country’s 1.3 billion population, while Muslims make up 14.2 per cent.

Since his first term in 2014, Modi has been focusing on transforming the nation into a destination that’s attractive to global investors and unabashedly Hindu.

Now a US$2.7 trillion (S$3.7 trillion) economy, cumulative foreign direct investments between in the two decades to March 2019 stood at US$609 billion from about US$325 million in 1991.

The top court asked federal government to allot a five-acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board for building a mosque and said possession of the disputed land rights would be handed over to the deity of Ram Lalla.