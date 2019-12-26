Indian states witness partial solar eclipse

NEW DELHI (XINHUA) - A partial solar eclipse was witnessed on Thursday (Dec 26) in many Indian states, officials said.

According to astronomers, Thursday's phenomenon was an annular solar eclipse which occurs when the moon covers the sun's centre, leaving the sun's visible outer edges to form a "ring of fire" or annulus around the moon.

In the capital of New Delhi, the partial eclipse began at 8.17am local time and will end at 10.56am local time.

However, the ring of fire will be visible only from places like Kannur in Kerala state, along with the southern coast of the country.

An official said the total duration of the eclipse will be 2 hours and 39 minutes.

Apart from New Delhi, the partial eclipse will be visible from parts of Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Maharashtra, Gujarat and Odisha.

Officials have made arrangements in planetariums across the country for direct observation of the celestial event through telescopes and special viewing glasses.

Experts advised skywatchers to use safe viewing equipment as the infrared and ultraviolet rays of the sun can cause severe retinal damage.

In Odisha, the state government announced a holiday in educational institutions and government offices in the wake of the solar eclipse.

According to state-run broadcaster All India Radio (AIR), Hindu devotees will be taking a holy dip in rivers and water pools across the country on the occasion of the solar eclipse.

"Over 1.5 million pilgrims from the country and abroad are likely to take a holy dip in Brahma Sarovar in Kurukshetra (Haryana) during the solar eclipse fair today," the broadcaster said.

Apart from India, the eclipse will be visible in Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, United Arab Emirates, Oman, Sri Lanka, Malaysia, Indonesia, Singapore, Northern Mariana Islands and Guam.