Indian states restrict religious conversion for marriage

BENGALURU - Bengaluru resident Syed Moyin became the first person in the southern Indian state of Karnataka to be arrested for something that had become a crime only two weeks earlier.

The 23-year-old had eloped with his neighbour, a 19-year-old Hindu woman earlier this year, and the couple had married after she converted to Islam. Based on a complaint filed by her mother, the police arrested Mr Moyin on Oct 13 for alleged religious conversion by “allurement” under the new Karnataka Right to Freedom of Religion Act.