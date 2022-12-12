Indian states restrict religious conversion for marriage

Eleven Indian states now have legislations restricting conversions by force, fraud, inducement or allurement. PHOTO: AFP
Rohini Mohan
India Correspondent
Updated
18 sec ago
Published
32 sec ago
BENGALURU - Bengaluru resident Syed Moyin became the first person in the southern Indian state of Karnataka to be arrested for something that had become a crime only two weeks earlier. 

The 23-year-old had eloped with his neighbour, a 19-year-old Hindu woman earlier this year, and the couple had married after she converted to Islam. Based on a complaint filed by her mother, the police arrested Mr Moyin on Oct 13 for alleged religious conversion by “allurement” under the new Karnataka Right to Freedom of Religion Act.

