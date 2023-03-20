Indian state extends Internet ban in hunt for Sikh separatist

AMRITSAR, India - Indian authorities extended a mobile Internet blackout across a state of about 30 million people on Monday as police hunted a radical Sikh preacher.

The blackout extension came as supporters of Mr Amritpal Singh were filmed vandalising India’s consulate in San Francisco, not long after similar disturbances in London.

Authorities in the northern state of Punjab launched a major search on Saturday for Mr Singh, who has risen to prominence in recent months demanding the creation of Khalistan, a separate Sikh homeland.

Police said on Monday they had arrested 114 people so far but Mr Singh’s whereabouts were unknown.

The Internet outage, originally in place until noon (2.30pm Singapore time) on Monday, was extended for another 24 hours.

Videos posted online, and independently verified by AFP, showed men smashing doors and windows of the Indian Consulate in San Francisco after they broke down barricades set up outside the building.

The phrase #FreeAmritpal had been sprayed on the property as several dozen protesters gathered outside.

An official said the Indian foreign ministry was looking seriously at the clips.

India said it had summoned Britain’s top diplomat after Mr Singh’s supporters vandalised the outside of the Indian High Commission in London.

India’s foreign ministry said there was a “complete absence” of British police and “finds unacceptable the indifference of the UK Government to the security of Indian diplomatic premises and personnel in the UK”.

Videos on social media verified by AFP Fact Check showed a man taking down the Indian flag on a balcony of the consulate, watched by a small group below waving yellow Khalistan flags.

Britain’s high commissioner to India, Mr Alex Ellis, said on Twitter: “I condemn the disgraceful acts today against the people and premises of the @HCI_London - totally unacceptable.”

Punjab – with about 58 per cent Sikhs and 39 per cent Hindus – was rocked by a violent separatist movement for Khalistan in the 1980s and early 1990s in which thousands of people died.