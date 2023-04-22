Indian space agency launches 2 Singapore satellites

The two satellites were successfully launched on the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle C55 mission on April 22, 2023. PHOTO: INDIAN SPACE RESEARCH ORGANISATION/TWITTER
Updated
1 hour ago
Published
5 hours ago

NEW DELHI – The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Saturday successfully launched the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle C55 (PSLV-C55) mission carrying two Singapore satellites weighing 757kg.

The primary payload is an earth observation satellite. The two satellites are intended to be launched into an eastward low-inclination orbit.

The launch was carried out at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, a rocket launch centre in southern India.

“PSLV-C55 is a dedicated commercial PSLV mission of NewSpace India Limited for the international satellite customer from Singapore.

“In this mission, TeLEOS-2, a synthetic aperture radar satellite, will be the primary satellite, and Lumelite-4, a technology demonstration nanosatellite, will be the co-passenger satellite,” said ISRO in a statement.

The TeLEOS-2 satellite – developed by Singapore’s Defence Science and Technology Agency and the country’s national space office, the Office for Space Technology and Industry – will be used to provide commercial satellite imagery.

Meanwhile, the Lumelite-4 aims to augment the Republic’s e-navigation on maritime safety and benefit the global shipping community.

The mission was conducted under a contract with NewSpace India Limited, the commercial arm of the ISRO. XINHUA

