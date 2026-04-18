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Indian ship attacked while crossing Strait of Hormuz, Indian government source says

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Ships and tankers in the Strait of Hormuz off the coast of Musandam, Oman, on April 18.

Ships and tankers in the Strait of Hormuz, off the coast of Musandam, Oman, on April 18.

PHOTO: REUTERS

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MUMBAI - An Indian-flagged vessel carrying crude oil was on April 18 attacked while attempting to cross the Strait of Hormuz, according to an Indian government source.

The vessel has been identified as the Sanmar Herald, the source said, adding that the crew on board and the vessel were safe.

At least two merchant vessels said they were hit by gunfire as they attempted to cross the Strait of Hormuz on April 18, Reuters had reported earlier today.

India has summoned Iran’s ambassador to India over the same incident, the Indian government source said.

US President Donald Trump had said on April 17 Iran had agreed to open the strait, while Iranian officials said they wanted the US to fully lift its blockade of Iranian tankers.

More than a dozen tankers, including three sanctioned vessels, passed through the Strait of Hormuz after a 50-day blockade was lifted on April 17, shipping data showed, before Iran reimposed restrictions on April 18 and fired at some vessels. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.