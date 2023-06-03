Indian’s bold bet on e-commerce seeks to break dominance of Amazon, Flipkart

BENGALURU - The Indian government is promoting an ambitious open e-commerce network that aims to link hundreds of millions of buyers and sellers across online platforms, transforming how Indians shop for goods and services.

“Everyone’s commerce: Where anyone can sell and everyone can buy from each other online,” declares the website of the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC), a non-profit company backed by the Indian government and funded by some of the country’s biggest banks and financial institutions.