Indian’s bold bet on e-commerce seeks to break dominance of Amazon, Flipkart

Amazon and Walmart-owned Flipkart are estimated to each account for about 30 per cent of India’s e-commerce market. PHOTO: AFP
Rohini Mohan
India Correspondent
Updated
40 sec ago
Published
1 hour ago
BENGALURU - The Indian government is promoting an ambitious open e-commerce network that aims to link hundreds of millions of buyers and sellers across online platforms, transforming how Indians shop for goods and services.

“Everyone’s commerce: Where anyone can sell and everyone can buy from each other online,” declares the website of the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC), a non-profit company backed by the Indian government and funded by some of the country’s biggest banks and financial institutions.

