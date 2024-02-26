Indian runaway train takes 70km journey without driver

NEW DELHI – Indian Railways said on Feb 26 it had ordered an investigation after a runaway freight train loaded with gravel travelled 70km without a driver.

Around 50 carriages set off solo, careering from the northern state of Jammu and Kashmir to Punjab, before being brought to a halt by wooden blocks placed on the tracks on Feb 25.

“We have ordered an inquiry,” Northern Railways spokesman Deepak Kumar told AFP, adding that no one was hurt in the incident.

The train, running at 100kmh, was captured in a video that went viral on social media.

The incident happened after the train stopped at a railway station in Jammu for a crew change, local media reports said.