Indian police shoot dead four men suspected of raping vet

Demonstrators hold placards to protest against sexual assaults on women, following the alleged gang-rape and murder of a veterinarian in Hyderabad, during a march in Kolkata on Dec 4, 2019.
Demonstrators hold placards to protest against sexual assaults on women, following the alleged gang-rape and murder of a veterinarian in Hyderabad, during a march in Kolkata on Dec 4, 2019.PHOTO: AFP
Published
15 min ago

BENGALURU (REUTERS) - Indian police shot dead four men on Friday (Dec 6) who were suspected of raping and killing a vet in the southern city of Hyderabad last week, a local police official told Reuters.

The men had been in police custody.

The men were shot at around 3:30am (6am Singapore time) near the scene of the crime, the official said.

Earlier, BBC Telugu quoted police as saying the men were shot after they tried to attack officers at the scene of the crime, where they had been taken.

This story is developing.

Topics: 

Branded Content