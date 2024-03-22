Indian police intervene after brothers turn car into ‘car copter’

Two brothers modified their small Suzuki hatchback to resemble a helicopter. PHOTO: PAAPIPUNYATMA/X
NEW DELHI – Indian police seized a do-it-yourself car project from two enterprising brothers who modified their small Suzuki hatchback to resemble a helicopter, in an effort to make money by renting it out to wedding parties.

Brothers Ishwardin and Parmeshwardin Prajapati spent more than 250,000 rupees (S$4,000) to attach small rotor blades to the roof of the car and fabricate a metal tail imitating a chopper.

The extensive modifications took several weeks at a workshop in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, local media reports said.

The brothers planned to charge 5,000 rupees a day to couples tying the knot, providing a distinctive mode of transport on their wedding days.

“I had transformed the car to use it for booking during wedding seasons so that our family will be able to earn some extra money,” Mr Ishwardin was quoted as saying by the Economic Times.

But their plans crashed when the police seized the “car copter” on March 20 while it was being taken to get a finishing coat of paint.

The vehicle was seized for not adhering to road rules and unauthorised modifications, the India Today news network reported.

The brothers paid a fine of 2,000 rupees and the car was returned to them on the condition that they removed the mock helicopter tail. AFP

