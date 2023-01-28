Indian police detain students for screening BBC Modi documentary

NEW DELHI - Indian police on Friday detained students in New Delhi after stopping the screening of a BBC documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s role during deadly sectarian riots in 2002.

The students at Delhi University had followed several campuses around the country in staging a broadcast, defying government efforts to stop its spread by blocking its publication on social media.

Police swarmed the university after student groups supportive of Mr Modi’s ruling party objected to the screening, seizing laptops and imposing a ban on assemblies of more than four people.

Police officer Sagar Singh Kalsi told Indian news channel NDTV that 24 students were detained.

The two-part BBC programme alleges Mr Modi ordered police to turn a blind eye to deadly riots while he was chief minister of Gujarat state.

The violence began after 59 Hindu pilgrims were killed in a fire on a train. Thirty-one Muslims were convicted of criminal conspiracy and murder over that incident.

At least 1,000 people, mostly Muslims, died in the unrest that followed.

The documentary quoted a previously classified British foreign ministry report which said the violence was “politically motivated” and the aim “was to purge Muslims from Hindu areas”.

The report also claims that the riots were impossible “without the climate of impunity” created by Mr Modi’s administration.