Indian police clash with pro-Khamenei protesters in Kashmir

SRINAGAR, India - Police in Indian-administered Kashmir fired teargas on March 2 during clashes with thousands of demonstrators protesting the killing of Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei for a second day in a row.

The clashes came a day after tens of thousands of people in the Muslim-majority region joined peaceful street demonstrations against strikes by Israel and the United States that killed the Iranian leader.

On March 2, authorities closed schools and colleges for two days and imposed restrictions on public movement by barricading many arterial roads.

The restrictions were imposed “as a precautionary measure” after a group of Muslim organisations headed by the region’s chief cleric Mirwaiz Umar Farooq called for a strike, authorities said.

The protesters clashed with security forces when they were stopped from marching to the main square in the main city of Srinagar, which was sealed off.

Demonstrations were also held in other pockets across the Kashmir valley, with protesters displaying portraits of Mr Khamenei, slain Iranian general Qasem Soleimani and Hassan Nasrallah of Lebanese militant group Hezbollah.

They also shouted anti-Israel and anti-US slogans while waving flags associated with Iran and Hezbollah, an AFP journalist at the scene said.

“Minimum teargas shelling was resorted to when they (the demonstrators) did not heed warnings to stop,” a police officer told AFP on condition of anonymity as they were not authorised to speak to media.

Kashmir, which has a significant number of Shia Muslims, shares ancient connections with Iran, whose scholars are credited with introducing Islam and many fine handicrafts to the region.

Mr Khamenei was given a momentous welcome during his only visit to the territory in the early 1980s.

On March 1, the territory’s chief minister Omar Abdullah – who does not control the security forces – said mourners should be “allowed to grieve peacefully” and police should “refrain from using force or restrictive measures”.

Mr Khamenei and top military leaders were killed on Feb 28, prompting Iranian authorities to retaliate with strikes on Israel and across the Gulf. AFP