Indian police arrests man for allegedly killing lover, chopping up body and boiling it

Police in India have arrested a man for allegedly murdering his lover in their home, chopping her body into several pieces and boiling them in a pressure cooker.

The incident came to light after a neighbour noticed a fetid stench coming from Manoj Sane’s seventh floor apartment in Mumbai’s Mira Road and alerted the police on Wednesday.

When the police arrived and broke open the flat’s door, they found body parts in several buckets, and other parts crushed in a mixer and boiled in a pressure cooker.

Police said the body parts belonged to Sane’s lover, Ms Saraswati Vaidya, 32, whom they suspected was killed earlier this week.

“The accused killed his live-in partner and chopped her into pieces using a tree cutter. The body parts have been sent to JJ Hospital for further investigation,” said Mumbai Deputy Commissioner of Police Jayant Bajbale.

Sane, 56, was arrested on Wednesday and will be held in remand until June 16.

Neighbours told the media the couple mostly kept to themselves, and they did not hear them quarrelling.

Police said Sane boiled pieces of his partner’s body to get rid of any foul smell and placed them in plastic bags to be disposed of later.

Indian media reported that when interrogated, Sane claimed Ms Vaidya, who grew up in an orphanage, committed suicide by consuming poison.

Driven by fears that he could be charged with abetting her suicide, he said he attempted to dispose of her body by chopping it to pieces.

“He also told the police that he had decided to end his life after that and doesn’t regret any of it,” reported ANI news agency.

The Free Press Journal reported that he also claimed he is HIV-positive and denied any physical relationship with Ms Vaidya, claiming that instead, she was like a daughter to him.

Police are verifying his claims.