Indian police arrest radical Sikh preacher Amritpal Singh

Indian police said on Sunday that they had arrested radical Sikh leader Amritpal Singh after hunting him for more than a month. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
48 sec ago
Published
38 min ago

NEW DELHI – Indian police have arrested Sikh separatist Amritpal Singh after hunting him for more than a month, a police statement said on Sunday.

Singh, 30, a preacher in the north-western state of Punjab where Sikhs are in the majority, has revived talk of an independent Sikh homeland and stoked fears of a return to violence that killed tens of thousands of people in the 1980s and early 1990s.

Police have accused Singh and his supporters of attempted murder, obstruction of law enforcement and creating disharmony and said he had been on the run since mid-March.

“Amritpal Singh (has been) arrested in Moga, Punjab. Further details will be shared by Punjab Police,” the state police said on Twitter, urging the public not to spread fake news. REUTERS

More On This Topic
Fugitive Sikh separatist Amritpal Singh taunts Indian police in video
India’s hunt for separatist preacher cut off Internet for 27 million people

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top