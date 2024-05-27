Indian police arrest hospital boss after six babies die in fire

NEW DELHI - The Indian police said on May 27 they had arrested a doctor and the owner of an unlicensed hospital where six newborn babies died in a fire in a crowded ward without fire exits.

The blaze broke out at the New Born Baby Care hospital in New Delhi’s Vivek Vihar area in the late evening of May 25.

In the crucial first minutes, it was bystanders who spotted the fire and braved the blaze to rescue the newborns inside.

Mr Vinod Sharma, who lost his day-old baby boy in the blaze, blamed the hospital authorities for the tragedy.

“He had a problem with breathing. The doctor had said that he will be fine in a few days,” Mr Sharma was quoted as saying by the Indian Express newspaper.

“We didn’t know that the hospital would kill him.”

Fires are common in India due to poor building practices, overcrowding and a lack of adherence to safety regulations.

Senior police officer Surendra Chaudhary told AFP that the hospital did “not have a fire exit system”.

Its licence had expired in March and the owner had crammed into the ward more than twice the number of beds it previously had permission for.

“The hospital had permission for up to five beds but they had installed more than 10 beds,” he said.

“In view of all this, we have made the arrests.”

Five babies pulled out from the fire are still recovering in another hospital.

Highly flammable

The blaze in the hospital on May 25 broke out just hours after a separate fire at an amusement park in India’s western state of Gujarat.

The toll from that fire rose to 28 on May 27, police said.

The fire – which ripped through a centre with a bowling alley and other games crowded with youngsters – was triggered by welding work on the ground floor, chief fire officer Ilesh Kher told reporters.