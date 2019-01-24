Indian PM Modi's ruling group likely to fall short of Parliament majority at polls: Survey

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (centre) receives a garland from BJP leaders on the first day of the two-day Bharatiya Janata Party national convention in New Delhi on Jan 11, 2019.PHOTO: AFP
10 min ago

NEW DELHI (REUTERS) - Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ruling coalition will emerge as the largest group in a parliamentary election expected in the next few months, but will fall short of a majority required to rule, a new nationwide survey showed on Thursday (Jan 24).

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party-led alliance is forecast to win 233 Parliament seats of the 543 at stake, the poll by ABP News-C Voter said, short of the half-way mark of 272.

Mr Modi, who swept to power in 2014 with the biggest majority seen in India in decades, is facing public discontent over a lack of jobs and a weak farm economy.

No date has yet been announced for the election, which must be held by May.

