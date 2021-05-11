Indian PM Modi to skip G-7 meet in Britain due to Covid-19 crisis

MUMBAI (REUTERS, AFP) - Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will not travel to Britain for the Group of Seven (G-7) summit next month because of the coronavirus situation in India, the foreign ministry said late on Tuesday (May 11).

India is not part of the G-7 wealthy democracies, but was invited to the talks by Britain, which holds the rotating presidency of the group throughout 2021.

"While appreciating the invitation to the Prime Minister by UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson to attend the G-7 Summit as a Special Invitee, given the prevailing Covid situation, it has been decided that the Prime Minister will not attend the G-7 Summit in person," the ministry said in a statement.

The decision to virtually attend the leaders' summit in Cornwall in south-western England comes as India reported 329,942 fresh cases and 3,876 new deaths.

India's seven-day average of new cases was yesterday at a record high of 390,995 and international health authorities warned that the variant first detected in the country poses a global concern.

India's total coronavirus infections are now at 22.99 million, while total fatalities rose to 249,992. Experts say India's Covid-19 deaths are almost certainly under-reported.

Modi has been criticised for allowing huge gatherings at a religious festival and holding large election rallies during the past two months even as cases surged.

India's decision also comes after a virus scare within India's foreign ministry delegation in early May.

Foreign minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, who had travelled to Britain for G-7 meetings with his counterparts, said then that he would avoid in-person meetings after a possible exposure to positive cases.

US President Joe Biden is expected to join other leaders at the G-7 summit chaired by Johnson on June 11-13.