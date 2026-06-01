Indian PM Modi hosts sanctioned Myanmar leader to build relations

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Myanmar leader Min Aung Hlaing arrived in India on May 30 for his first foreign trip as president.

– Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is hosting Myanmar leader Min Aung Hlaing’s first foreign trip since the former junta chief became president following a widely criticised election.

Min Aung Hlaing, whom the US and Western countries have sanctioned for leading a coup in 2021, arrived in India on May 30 and is scheduled to meet Modi in New Delhi on June 1, according to India’s Ministry of External Affairs.

Modi becomes the first foreign leader to meet Min Aung Hlaing in his capacity as president, though Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi visited Myanmar in April.

The two leaders will hold talks “on further strengthening the historical and civilisational ties between the two countries”, the ministry said in a statement.

Myanmar has sent a high-level delegation comprising Cabinet ministers, senior officials and business leaders to accompany Min Aung Hlaing , who will also attend a business forum.

Myanmar has been isolated for about five years since the military ousted Aung San Suu Kyi’s elected civilian government in February 2021, with coup leader Min Aung Hlaing being banned from regional summits.

He was sworn in as president on April 10 and is seeking international recognition after an election from which Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy and major opposition parties were banned.

Min Aung Hlaing has already invited Indian businesses to invest in neighbouring Myanmar, including in the Yadanabon Cyber City project in the Mandalay region, according to Myanmar state media, which reported that he assured them of a trustworthy business environment during a meeting in New Delhi on May 31.

The Kaladan multimodal transit transport project and the India-Myanmar-Thailand trilateral highway are expected to facilitate bilateral trade while opening up the ASEAN-India economic corridor, he said, according to the report.

Prior to meeting Modi, Min Aung Hlaing met Indian External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on May 30, visited Bodh Gaya in Bihar and prayed at the Mahabodhi temple. He will travel to Mumbai on June 2 for business and industry interactions and site visits. BLOOMBERG