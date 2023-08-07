Indian opposition leader Rahul Gandhi restored to parliament

NEW DELHI - India’s main opposition leader Rahul Gandhi was restored to parliament on Monday after the Supreme Court last week suspended his defamation conviction over political comments about Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Mr Gandhi’s disqualification “has ceased to operate subject to further judicial pronouncements,” Mr Utpal Kumar Singh, secretary general of the lower parliament house, said in a statement.

The 53-year-old Congress party leader was sentenced to two years’ imprisonment in March in a case that critics flagged as an effort to stifle political opposition in the world’s largest democracy.

The conviction stemmed from a remark made during the 2019 election campaign when Mr Gandhi had asked why “all thieves have Modi as (their) common surname”.

His comments were portrayed as a slur against the prime minister and against all those with the same surname, which is associated with the lower rungs of India’s caste hierarchy.

Anyone sentenced to a custodial term of two years or more is ineligible to sit in India’s parliament, triggering Mr Gandhi’s expulsion from the body in March.

He was turfed out of the legislature as a result but stayed out of jail while appealing the case at the Supreme Court in New Delhi.

Congress head Mallikarjun Kharge called it “a welcome step”, and called on the government to concentrate on “governance rather than denigrating democracy by targeting opposition leaders”.

Fellow Congress party MP Shashi Tharoor welcomed the announcement of Mr Gandhi’s reinstatement “with enormous relief”.

“He can now resume his duties in the Lok Sabha (lower house of parliament) to serve the people of India and his constituents... A victory of justice and for our democracy,” he said.

India’s top court on Friday suspended Mr Gandhi’s defamation conviction and said that the initial trial had failed to justify imposing the maximum sentence for his campaign rally comments four years ago.

“The order of conviction needs to be stayed pending final adjudication,” Justice B.R. Gavai said in his ruling.

Mr Gandhi is the scion of India’s premier political dynasty and the son, grandson and great-grandson of former prime ministers, beginning with independence leader Jawaharlal Nehru.

Congress was once the dominant force of Indian politics but Mr Gandhi himself has lost two elections to Mr Modi and his Bharatiya Janata Party, after being cast as a princeling out of touch with the concerns of ordinary Indians. AFP