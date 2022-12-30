Indian maker of cough syrup linked to Uzbekistan deaths halts production

NEW DELHI - The Indian maker of a cough syrup that was linked to the death of 19 children in Uzbekistan has halted production of all medicines, India’s health minister and the company said on Friday.

The move follows an inspection by the drug regulator.

Indian news broadcaster NDTV reported on Friday that the company’s facility in Noida, outside the capital New Delhi, was found to have deviated from rules of manufacturing.

Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said investigations are continuing, while a senior executive for the firm said they are awaiting reports following the inspection.

“All manufacturing activities of Marion Biotech at Noida unit have been stopped yesterday night, while further investigation is ongoing,” Mr Mandaviya wrote on Twitter on Friday.

Hasan Harris, Marion Biotech’s legal head, told Reuters partner ANI, “We await the reports, the factory was inspected. We’ve halted production of all medicines.”

Uzbekistan has meanwhile taken legal action against a local representative of the company.

Uzbekistan’s health ministry said at least 18 children died in Samarkand city after consuming Marion Biotech’s Dok-1 Max syrup.

Uzbek media on Thursday reported a 19th victim, with the death of a one-year-old child.

Uzbekistan’s ministry had said the syrup contained a toxic substance, ethylene glycol.

They said it was administered in doses higher than the standard dose for children, either by their parents, who mistook it for an anti-cold remedy, or on the advice of pharmacists.

Uzbekistan is withdrawing the Dok-1 Max tablets and syrups from all pharmacies while local media reported that the country has also suspended sales of another Marion Biotech anti-cold syrup named Ambronol.

India is known as the “pharmacy of the world”, and has doubled its pharmaceutical exports over the last decade, touching US$24.5 billion (S$32.9 billion) in the last fiscal year.

The Uzbekistan case follows deaths of at least 70 children in Gambia that had been linked to cough and cold syrups manufactured by New Delhi-based Maiden Pharmaceuticals.

Both the Indian government and the company, however, have denied wrongdoing. REUTERS