Indian journalists hit hard as they document Covid-19 pandemic from the front lines

NEW DELHI - The last time Mrs Sadhana V Bendre saw her husband alive was over a video call, during which he gave her a thumbs up. The 59-year-old photojournalist had been put on oxygen therapy at a government Covid-19 hospital in Mumbai and, with the mask on his face, that gesture was all he could manage to tell his wife he was doing well.

"I told him not to speak and said 'you will recover'," said Mrs Bendre. That call took place on April 24. Her subsequent calls to him that day went unanswered, her messages left unread. The next morning, at 4am, she received a call from someone at the hospital telling her that her husband, Mr Vivek Bendre, had been shifted to the intensive care unit as he was having trouble breathing.