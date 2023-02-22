Indian guru jailed for rape and murder allowed 131 days of parole in 13 months, sparking outrage

Disgraced Indian guru Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh was in 2017 sentenced to 20 years in jail for raping two women followers and subsequently got another two life terms in prison for murdering two people, including a journalist who exposed his rampant sexual abuse.

But the high-profile leader of the Dera Sacha Sauda sect, a religious cult with one million followers worldwide, has been out of prison on parole for 131 days in the past 13 months.

During his recent parole, he held celebrations with a young woman, whom he calls his “adopted daughter”, and showy videos of these festivities went viral after being released on social media.

The videos sparked public outrage in India.

In one of the videos, he is seen cutting a cake with Honeypreet Insan, his “adopted daughter”, to mark her Instagram account reaching one million followers. In another video, Singh can be seen cutting a large cake with a sword.

The videos made headlines in the country, with critics asking why the authorities allowed Singh “frequent parole”. On social media, many, too, wondered how Singh could get out of jail.

Since August 2017, Singh has been held at Sunaria jail in the northern state of Haryana for raping two of his followers in 2002. He was sentenced to 20 years in jail.

In 2019, he was sentenced to life imprisonment for murdering a journalist.

Ram Chander Chhatrapati was shot outside his home in 2002, after the local newspaper he ran published an anonymous letter describing widespread sexual abuse by Singh at his luxurious sect headquarters in the state of Punjab.

Three of Singh’s close aides were also convicted and sentenced to life in jail over the murder.

In 2021, Singh received another life sentence for the murder of his employee Ranjit Singh, who was shot in a village in Kurukshetra, Haryana in July 2002. He was reportedly murdered because Singh suspected he circulated an anonymous letter that revealed the sexual exploitation of women followers in the sect.