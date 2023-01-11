Indian government, Supreme Court on collision course over appointment of judges

BENGALURU- A confrontation is brewing between the Indian federal government and the country’s Supreme Court over judge selections.

The appointment of over 100 judges to India’s High Courts and Supreme Court is on hold after the government refused to approve the names recommended by the collegium, a current system of appointing judges. Legal experts and judges have said the government-judiciary tussle will affect the quality of judges who will eventually be appointed.

In recent months, the federal Law Minister Kiran Rijiju has been openly criticising the system of choosing judges, wanting the government to have more say in the choice of candidates.

Since a Supreme Court ruling in 1993, the appointments and transfers of judges to India’s higher judiciary are decided by a “collegium” of senior judges. Appointments to the Supreme Court, the country’s highest court, are decided by the five most senior judges of that court, while appointments to High Courts are made by the three most senior judges of those respective courts. The Supreme Court collegium communicates decisions to the central government, which is expected to approve them.

A person who has served for 10 years as a lawyer in a high court or held a judicial office for 10 years, qualifies to be a high court judge. A lawyer with 10 years experience in the Supreme Court or five years as a high court judge, is eligible to be appointed as a judge in the Supreme Court. By convention, only judicial candidates older than 45 years old are considered for the high court, and over 55 years for the Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court has a sanctioned strength of 34 judges, with six vacancies and nine retiring this year. In the 25 high courts in India, where a total of 1,108 judges are sanctioned, about 30 per cent are vacant as at Jan 2.

When Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to power in 2014, his government tried to increase executive involvement in judge selection. It passed a law that set up a National Judicial Appointments Commission (NJAC) comprising both judges and politicians. But the Supreme Court ruled it unconstitutional.

Justice Kurian Joseph, one of five judges who ruled on the NJAC, wrote: “If the alignment of tectonic plates on distribution of powers is disturbed, it will quake the Constitution.” He was referring to keeping the judiciary and executive independent.

Since then, the central government has not easily accepted the collegium system, often sending back recommendations, and asking for them to be reassessed. At other times, it has simply sat on names.

The government has yet to approve Saurabh Kirpal, an openly gay advocate, whom the collegium recommended in late 2021 for elevation to the Delhi High Court as a judge. In an interview last November, Mr Kirpal said: “The reason is my sexuality. I don’t think the government necessarily wants to appoint an openly gay person to the bench.”

Other competent lawyers unwilling to wait indefinitely have also withdrawn their names, like Bengaluru-based senior advocate Aditya Sondhi, whom the Supreme Court had recommended as a judge for the Karnataka High Court in February 2021.

Neither the government, nor the collegium, gives the candidates reasons for its recommendations, delays or rejections.

In December, Mr Rijiju called the collegium opaque and unaccountable and sought a “new system”. The Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankar called the striking down of the NJAC law “a glaring instance of severe compromise of parliamentary sovereignty and disregard of the mandate of the people”.

A Supreme Court bench hearing petitions on the delayed appointments of High Court judges warned that government comments on the collegium system were “not well taken”. Justice Sanjay Kaul said that the state keeping names on hold was creating an environment where “meritorious persons were now hesitant to give consent” to be appointed to the higher judiciary.

The renewed criticism of the collegium coincides with the appointment of a new Chief Justice of India Dhananjaya Chandrachud, who has a known record of upholding individual rights and civil liberties even when it does not sit well with the government.