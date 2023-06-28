Indian firm used toxic industrial-grade ingredient in cough syrup, say sources

NEW DELHI – The Indian manufacturer of cough syrups that Uzbekistan said in 2022 had poisoned 19 children used a toxic industrial-grade ingredient rather than the legitimate pharmaceutical version, two sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

The company, Marion Biotech, bought the ingredient – propylene glycol (PG) – from trader Maya Chemtech India, as reported by Reuters. But Maya did not have a licence to sell pharmaceutical-grade materials and “dealt in industrial-grade only”, according to a source at the trading company with knowledge of the Marion investigation.

“We did not know Marion was going to use it to make cough syrups,” said the source, who declined to be identified while the case is investigated. “We are not told where our material is used.”

The two sources said the syrup was made with industrial-grade PG, a toxic material widely used in liquid detergents, antifreeze, paints or coatings, and to enhance the effectiveness of pesticides.

“Marion bought commercial-grade propylene glycol,” said the second source, an investigator, who declined to be named while the inquiry is ongoing.

“They were supposed to take Indian Pharmacopoeia Grade,” the source added, referring to national standards for the composition of pharmaceutical products.

Marion also did not test the ingredient before using it in the syrups it sold to Uzbekistan, the investigator said.

India’s drug and cosmetics rules say manufacturers are responsible for ensuring the safety of ingredients they use.

Maya is not facing charges, according to the company source, but the investigation is ongoing. Mr Deepak Sharma, an assistant drug controller for the national capital territory of Delhi, where Maya is based, declined to comment, saying the case was being investigated by the federal drug authorities.

Marion, which says it deals in pharmaceutical, herbal and cosmetics products, has previously denied any wrongdoing. The company, India’s drug regulator and India’s Health Ministry did not respond to requests for comment.

An analysis in 2022 by Uzbekistan’s Health Ministry showed the Marion-made cough syrups, Ambronol and DOK-1 Max, contained unacceptable amounts of the toxins diethylene glycol (DEG) and ethylene glycol (EG), used in products that are not for human consumption.

Uzbekistan in January arrested four people in relation to the 19 deaths, including two executives at a company that imported the Marion drugs. Reuters could not establish the status of the case.

Uzbekistan’s Health Ministry did not respond to a question on possible penalties there.