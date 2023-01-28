Indian egg farmers upbeat over exports to Malaysia

NAMAKKAL - In Tamil Nadu’s Namakkal district, poultry farmers are feeling upbeat thanks to recent egg exports to Malaysia, where a shortage has been triggered by the war in Ukraine.

India exported eggs to Malaysia for the first time in December, sending over five million that month at US$27 to US$28 (S$35.50 to S$36.80) per carton of 360 eggs. While there are no orders for January, exports are expected to resume in February, said those involved.

In early January, Malaysian Minister of Agriculture and Food Security Mohamad Sabu visited Namakkal, known as the egg capital of India, to get a first-hand feel of the egg production.

Dr P.V. Senthil, managing director of Kaveris Bio Proteins, which was among farms and companies that supplied eggs to Malaysia, said that the opening up of the South-east Asian market, though potentially temporary, was a boost for India.

“If Malaysia allows Indian egg imports regularly, this will be a milestone in the poultry industry in India, especially Namakkal,” said Dr Senthil whose firm, like others in the area, exports mainly to Middle Eastern countries like Oman and Qatar.

At his firm, everything is done manually as labour costs remain affordable in India. Half a dozen women sit cross-legged on the floor in a large hall, wiping eggs with cloths and placing them into cartons.

The eggs will then be printed with dates, sealed in boxes and loaded on to refrigerated trucks ready for export.

India is among the top three egg producers in the world, tied with the United States at 7 per cent of global production, after China’s 38 per cent, according to the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organisation.

An estimated 95 per cent to 98 per cent of exports come from Namakkal, where there are around 1,175 large farms within a 100km radius that can produce up to 10 million eggs a day.

The district also supplies different parts of India, as well as the Tamil Nadu government’s midday meal scheme, where students are offered an egg a day.

“Namakkal has logistical advantage with equidistant access to ports in Chennai, Tuticorin and Cochin,” said Dr Senthil

Like in Malaysia, the district’s poultry farmers have been impacted by the war in Ukraine, which is a key exporter of chicken feed and its components.

Farmers said production fell by an estimated 20 per cent due to higher feed cost.