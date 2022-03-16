Indian court upholds ban on hijab in classrooms in Karnataka state

NEW DELHI • An Indian court yesterday upheld a ban on the wearing of the hijab in classrooms in the southern state of Karnataka, a ruling that could set a precedent for the rest of the country, which has a big Muslim minority.

The ban last month by the state had sparked protests by some Muslim students and parents, and counter-protests by Hindu students.

Critics of the ban say it is another way of marginalising a community that accounts for about 13 per cent of Hindu-majority India's 1.35 billion people.

"We are of the considered opinion that wearing of hijab by Muslim women does not form a part of essential religious practice in Islamic faith," Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi of the High Court of Karnataka said in the judgment.

He also said the government had the power to prescribe uniform guidelines, dismissing various petitions challenging the ban ordered by Karnataka.

"We are of the considered opinion that the prescription of school uniform is only a reasonable restriction constitutionally permissible which the students cannot object to," Justice Awasthi said.

Ahead of the verdict, Karnataka authorities announced closures of schools and colleges and imposed restrictions on public gatherings in some parts of the state to prevent potential trouble.

Karnataka ministers said Muslim female students who are staying away from class in protest against the ban should respect the judgment and rejoin school.

