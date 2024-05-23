Indian court cancels bail of teen involved in fatal accident amid public outcry

A juvenile court in the Indian city of Pune on May 22 cancelled bail for a 17-year-old teenager who drove while allegedly drunk and was involved in a fatal accident.

The teenager has been sent to an observation home until June 5.

He was allegedly speeding in a Porsche on May 19 when the vehicle hit a motorcycle, according to Maharashtra state’s deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis.

IT professionals Aneesh Awadhiya and Ashwini Costa, both 24, were killed in the accident after an impromptu dinner with a group of friends, the Hindustan Times daily reported.

According to Mr Fadnavis, the police are investigating the minor for alleged culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

The teenager’s initial bail conditions dominated headlines in India and sparked outrage, with netizens on social media accusing the judiciary of leniency and demanding a harsher penalty.

After the accident, he was taken into custody and presented to the Juvenile Justice Board, where he was released on bail and given 15 days of community service, Mr Fadnavis said. He was also asked to write an essay about road safety.

Mr Fadnavis told reporters on May 21: “The outrage grew after this. According to police, the boy is 17 years and eight months. This is a heinous crime.”

Children above 16 can be tried as adults for “heinous” crimes, following changes to India’s juvenile laws in 2015.

Pune police argued before the Juvenile Justice Board for the teenager to be remanded on the grounds that he is not safe outside, as people might attack him.

The teen’s lawyer Prashant Patil told the juvenile court that his client drinks habitually because he suffers from depression.

The boy’s father Vishal Agarwal, a well-known real estate developer, was arrested for allegedly allowing his son to drive even though the boy is underage, according to Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar. The legal driving age in India is 18.

Three people who served the minor liquor have also been arrested, Mr Kumar added.