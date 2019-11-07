Indian couple stoned to death for marrying outside caste

NEW DELHI (AFP) - Relatives of an Indian woman who married outside her caste and fled her home to escape punishment stoned her and her husband to death after the couple returned to their village to visit family, police said on Thursday (Nov 7).

The 29-year-old couple, from the same village in the southern state of Karnataka, had married three years ago against the wishes of their families and moved to Bengaluru and other cities in the region, and had two children.

But they returned to the village last month to meet family members.

"They were spotted by villagers on Wednesday, who informed the brother of the woman after which he gathered a mob that attacked the couple and killed them with stones," local police officer Guru Shanth told AFP.

"Three of the main accused have been identified, including the brother and uncle of the woman."

The incident is the latest in a string of so-called "honour killings" which are rampant in rural pockets of the country.

They are typically carried out by close relatives or village elders to protect what is seen as the family's reputation in a rigid caste system.

United Nations statistics suggest 1,000 of the 5,000 such murders globally every year occur in India.

India's Supreme Court ruled in 2011 that those found guilty of such killings should face the death penalty.