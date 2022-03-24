Indian conglomerate Adani's energy pacts with Sri Lanka draw flak

New energy investments in Sri Lanka by one of India's richest tycoons might bring some much-needed foreign exchange for the economic crisis-hit island, but they have sparked allegations of favouritism and diplomatic blackmail to dilute China's influence in the country.

On March 13, the Colombo-based Sunday Times newspaper reported that the Sri Lankan electricity board had signed a memorandum of understanding with Adani Green Energy. The firm is part of Adani Group, founded by Mr Gautam Adani, currently India's second richest person. The MOU was not officially announced by the government.