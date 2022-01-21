Indian capital to lift weekend curfew as Covid-19 cases fall

Delhi has been one of the centres of India's coronavirus pandemic for the past two years and has endured various lockdowns and curfews. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Updated
Published
11 min ago

NEW DELHI (REUTERS) - India's capital is set to lift a weekend curfew and allow private offices to be partially staffed after a fall in new Covid-19 infections, a city government official said on Friday (Jan 21).

The number of new cases in Delhi has more than halved from a peak of 28,867 on Jan 13 and more than 80 per cent of Covid-19 beds across the city's hospitals were unoccupied, according to government data.

"In view of the declining cases of corona, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal approved the proposal," the official, who declined to be identified, said of a suggestion from authorities that the weekend curfew be scrapped.

The city's lieutenant governor, who must sign off on the city government's executive decisions, was expected to review the proposal and clear the way for its formal approval later on Friday.

Delhi has been one of the centres of India's coronavirus pandemic for the past two years and has endured various lockdowns and curfews over different waves of infection.

The city imposed the curfew on Jan 4 and ordered schools and restaurants to close as infections caused by the highly transmissible Omicron variant surged.

It was not clear if those curbs and a night curfew on weekdays would also be scrapped.

Frustrated Delhi shopkeepers protested on the streets this week, demanding that curbs be lifted.

City officials have said most recent coronavirus infections have been mild with most people recovering at home.

The financial hub of Mumbai has also been reporting big falls in infections since hitting a peak earlier in the month.

More On This Topic
India debates use of key anti-Covid-19 pill
Election campaigns in India go digital as Omicron spreads
Related Stories
S'pore man infected with 2 Covid-19 variants in 8 months
Cypriot scientist says findings showing Deltacron Covid-19 variant isn't error
S. African study of Omicron points to end of acute pandemic phase
China rushes to develop an mRNA Covid-19 vaccine as doubts grow over local jabs
The mutating virus and its message to mankind
Studies suggest why Omicron is less severe: It spares the lungs
Omicron risk remains 'very high'; variant has growth advantage over Delta: WHO
How can you get your child vaccinated against Covid-19? Here's what you need to know
What are the unique symptoms of Omicron?
Coronavirus can persist for months after traversing entire body

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top