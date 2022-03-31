Indian aviation market opens up to bullish projections but also persistent challenges

NEW DELHI - The skies over India are getting busy again as international aviation opens up following the pandemic amid bullish projections on passenger growth and airline fleet size, but also entrenched challenges such as high fuel costs and cutthroat competition among Indian airlines.

India reopened itself to regular international passenger flights on March 27 after a two year-hiatus with 3,249 weekly flights to and from India under the summer schedule. Until now, it was being served by air bubble agreements with 37 nations, including Singapore.