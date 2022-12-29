India writes off $163b in bad loans

BENGALURU - The finance ministry of India has revealed that banks have written off 10 trillion rupees (S$163 billion) in bad loans in the past five years. The largest group of defaulters are absconding billionaires and some of India’s oldest companies.

Answering questions in Parliament on Dec 19, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the “recovery of loans was an ongoing process.” Public sector banks have recovered 4.8 trillion rupees, including 1.03 trillion rupees from the written-off loans in the past five years, she added.

This means banks have only been able to recover 13 per cent or 1.03 trillion rupees from defaulting corporations, even after writing 10 trillion rupees off in the past five years. Analysts explain that to tide over 87 per cent of loans that are not repaid, banks usually count on government bailouts using taxpayer money.

When opposition leaders asked for details of the top 50 loans written off and the names of the borrowers, Minister of State for Finance Bhagwat Karad claimed the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) did not maintain such information.

He said that write-offs were an exercise by banks for the “cleaning of balance sheet, to avail of tax benefit and optimise capital.” They did not benefit borrowers, he added. The defaulting borrowers remained liable to the banks until bankruptcy and insolvency procedures liquidated, seized or sold off their assets.

The RBI does, meanwhile, maintain a list of large creditors, aggregated from all banks in the country.

Based on this list, the total number of “suit-filed wilful defaulters”, who have not paid loans of over 2.5 million rupees, has grown 65 per cent from 8,744 in June 2017 to 14,485 in June 2022. The RBI uses the term to describe those who deliberately use the banking system to not repay dues, unlike people who might have genuinely fallen into debt.

According to a separate disclosure by RBI, outstanding loans to wilful defaulters as of June 30 stood at 2.76 billion rupees - a third of this amount was owed by 50 big defaulters.

The numbers point to inadequate financial fraud and default laws in India, which result in banks struggling to get their worst debtors to pay up.

“The tools developed to recover these loans were built at a time when nobody thought of such large-scale defaults,” wrote Mr Vishwanath Nair, editor-banking in business analysis publication BQ Prime. The bankruptcy code developed in late 2016 did speed up debt restructuring mechanisms, but Mr Nair said delays remain.

For instance, an insolvency case took an average of 464 days in March 2021 to be resolved. As of Sept 30 this year, timelines had increased to 785 days, according to the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India.

This gives ample time for defaulters to flee. Most of the top 50 loan defaulters in India are on the run.